Hip Hop sensation Travis Scott announced a few months back that he is ready to hit the road again in 2017, on his tour dubbed Birds Eye View. Travis Scott is looking to promote his 2016 sophomore album called Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight which debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s 200 chart. The tour, which began last month, will see the 24 year old hit maker touch down in big cities like Miami, Houston and New York.

About Travis Scott

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, has experienced a fast rise in the hip hop scene since he signed to Epic Records in 2012. Travis has lived both in the east and west coast, including his hometown in Houston, Texas. Travis Scott began his music career at the age of 16 where he started as a record producer. After that he went to New York to try his luck in a city characterized by big hip-hop names such as Jay Z. However, it did not go according to plan and he left the city moving to Los Angeles, California for a fresh start. His move to Los Angeles paid off as he met T.I who signed him to his Grand Hustle/ Epic Records. From there he met Kanye West and the pair worked closely.

In 2014, the rapper told Grantland that his stage name was influenced by his favorite relative and uncle named Travis. The Houston native is also a record producer and songwriter. He signed to Kanye West’s label G.O.O.D on November 2012. According to Amber Rose, Kanye’s ex-girlfriend, Travis Scott might be writing a few lines for his mentor’ Kanye West. We cannot say for a fact whether he writes some bars for Kanye, but Scott has established his name in the modern hip-hop industry. His sonic energy will be felt when he hits the road to promote his latest album. What you probably didn’t know about Travis:

He has twin siblings, a boy and a girl, who help him keep an eye on his name on social media.

There was a time he almost punched his dad because they did not want him to do music. Funny thing? His dad is a musician too.

You probably know that Kid Cudi is Travis Scott favorite artist of all time. But what you didn’t know is that Scott wanted to go on his tour for free. Talk of his “realist rapper alive.”

While in high school, Travis Scott got rid of his bed so that he could have a makeshift studio. He reportedly said he slept in his chair instead.

In 2014, Travis Scott claimed he was in the game to compete with singers and not rappers. Why? Because rappers are “mad boring.”

Travis Scott Albums

Birds In The Trap Sing McNight album is the second album by the American rapper, which was released last year in September by Epic Records and Grand Hustle Records. His first was Rodeo. The new album includes three supporting songs: “pick up the phone” with Young Thug and Quavo, “goose bumps” with Kendrick Lamar and “wonderful” which features The Weeknd. The album sold 53000 copies in the first week. The album features some of his favorite artists like Kid Cudi. Other guest stars to feature in the album include Kendrick Lamar, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Quavo, The Weeknd, Andre 3000 among others. Travis Scott exclusively revealed in an interview with Billboard that the name of the album refers to growing up in Missouri city with friends, which he compares to a social connection trap on how you wish to express yourself. The 24 year old who has already collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, saw his latest album gain a lot of critics and supporters alike. Based on eight reviews, the 14-track album got a positive rating of 64 out of 100 from Metacritic. On January 13, 2017, the album reached the Gold standards after selling over 500,000 copies in the US. Travis Scott is expected to release his third studio album dubbed “Astroworld” in 2017.

The Hit Singles

If you are heading to any Travis Scott concert, expect to hear songs from his new album: These are some of his best songs which make up his 14 track album.

“Wonderful” song which features Canadian sensation The Weeknd is the lead single of the album.

“Pick up the phone” song which features Young Thug is the album’s second single. This song peaked at number 43 on Billboard Hot 100 on August 2016.

“Goosebumps” song featuring Kendrick Lamar is the third single on the album. This song peaked at number 32 on Billboard Hot 100.

“Beibs in the trap” featuring Nav is another song in the album, which peaked at number 90 on Billboard Hot 100.

“The ends” featuring Andre 3000 completes the best five songs on the album.

Travis Scott Tour Dates 2017-2018

Birds Eye View tour will see Travis Scott perform in various places, including The Spectacular Eagles Ballroom. The tour began on March 10, 2017 in New Orleans and will be followed by shows all over the country. In April, Travis Scott had a successful bookended show in Coachella while his next one will be in June at Bonnaroo. If you are looking for more details, including official dates for the Birds Eye View’ tour, you can find them on Travis Scott website. The tour will simply be out of this world.

Travis Scott concert Tickets

If you are looking to attend Travis Scott concert, you can quickly and safely order tickets from our site. We offer an amazing range of tickets which you can choose from depending on your budget. You can see more ticket details at TravisScott.com. Unless you are looking to travel the country to attend Travis Scott concert, it is important you check the dates on to see if he will be performing live near you. Most of Travis Scott concerts are sold out. Therefore, it is likely some people will be looking to buy tickets from third parties. It is advisable you avoid third party tickets from Craiglists or eBay because most of the time they are fake.